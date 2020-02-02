Polyalkylene Glycol Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- BASF SE, DOW Chemical Company, Ineos AG, Huntsman, Clariant

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Polyalkylene Glycol Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Polyalkylene Glycol market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Polyalkylene Glycol market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Polyalkylene Glycol players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Polyalkylene Glycol industry situations. According to the research, the Polyalkylene Glycol market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Polyalkylene Glycol market.

Global Polyalkylene Glycol market was valued at USD 245.5 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 418.4 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Polyalkylene Glycol Market include:

BASF SE

DOW Chemical Company

Ineos AG

Huntsman

Clariant

Croda International Corp.

Idemitsu Kosan

Akzonobel NV

PAN Asia Chemical Corporation