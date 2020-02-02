Point Of Sale Terminal Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Cisco Systems,Toshiba Corporation, VeriFone System (Francisco Partners), Samsung Electronics,MICROS Systems (Oracle)

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Point Of Sale Terminal Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Point Of Sale Terminal market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Point Of Sale Terminal market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Point Of Sale Terminal players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Point Of Sale Terminal industry situations. According to the research, the Point Of Sale Terminal market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Point Of Sale Terminal market.

Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market was valued at USD 65.57 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 122.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Point Of Sale Terminal Market include:

Cisco Systems

Toshiba Corporation

VeriFone System (Francisco Partners)

Samsung Electronics

MICROS Systems (Oracle)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Ingenico SA

NEC Corporation