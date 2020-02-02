Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Novartis AG, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Bayer AG, Qiagen

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics industry situations. According to the research, the Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market.

Global Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 1.76 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 4.61 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.53% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market include:

Novartis AG

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Danaher Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories Bayer AG

Qiagen

Becton Dickinson Co.