Point of Care Diagnostics Market Growing at 11+% CAGR to Reach US$ 70.89 Bn by 2027

The global point of care diagnostics market is expected to reach US$ 70.89 Bn in 2027 from US$ 26.60 Bn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.8% from 2019-2027.

The market for point of care diagnostics is expected to grow, owing to factors such as increasing incidences of infectious diseases, product launches and product development and increasing number of CLIA-waived POC tests over the years. In addition, the emerging markets in developing countries are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. However, factors such as product recalls in market are likely to have a negative impact on the growth in the coming years.

POC testing is described as medical diagnostic testing at or near the point of care that is, at time and place of patient care. The purpose of POCT is to pro- vide immediate information to physicians about the patient’s condition. Point of care testing (POCT) is an important diagnostic tool used in various locations in the hospital, in critical care settings such as the intensive care unit (ICU), the operating room (OR), and the emergency department (ED).

The product recalls in market may restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period. Global supply chains as well as increasingly stringent regulations. Recently, in 2018, PTS Panels CHOL+GLU test strips, which are the in vitro diagnostic medical devices (IVDs), were recalled in Australia due to due to the potential for loss of activity of the glucose analyte before the specified shelf life.

According to the Department of Health, Therapeutic Goods Administration, these devices were produced by Point Of Care Diagnostics Australia Pty Ltd. Based on the results of internal testing, there was potential for under-recovery of the glucose analyte, and therefore, potential for lower results for the glucose test. This issue may result in the delay in diagnosis of diseases. Such events have hampered the customer confidence toward the use of point of care devices.

The report segments the global point of care diagnostics market as follows:

Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market – By Product

Glucose Monitoring

Infectious Disease Testing

Cardiometabolic Testing

Pregnancy and Fertility Testing

Coagulation Testing

Tumor/Cancer Marker Testing

Cholesterol Testing

Urinalysis Testing

Hematology Testing

Other POC Products

Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market – By Prescription Mode

Prescription-Based Testing

OTC Testing

Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market – By End User

Professional Diagnostic Centers

Home Care

Research Laboratories

Others

Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market – Primary and Secondary sources

Food and Drug Administration

World Health Organization

Public Health Agency of Canada

Canadian Diabetes Association

National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN)

International Diabetes Federation

Diabetes Education Society of South Africa (DESSA)

Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation

National Cancer Institute (NCI)

National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research (NICPR)

Pancreatic Cancer Network South Africa

Others

Table of Contents:

Introduction Global Point Of Care Diagnostics Market – Key Takeaways Research Methodology Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market – Market Landscape Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market – Key Industry Dynamics Point Of Care Diagnostics Market – Global Analysis Global Point Of Care Diagnostics Market Analysis– by Product Global Point Of Care Diagnostics Market Analysis– by Prescription Mode Global Point Of Care Diagnostics Market Analysis– by End User Point of Care Diagnostics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Asia Pacific POC Diagnostics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 MEA SCAM Point of Care Diagnostics Market – Industry Landscape Point Of Care Diagnostics Market–Key Company Profiles Appendix

