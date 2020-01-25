Pneumococcal Vaccines Market Report Forecast by Capital Investment, Industry Outlook, Opportunities & Trends 2024

Pneumococcal Vaccines market report examines the short-and medium-term economic and profitability outlook for Pneumococcal Vaccines industry.. The Pneumococcal Vaccines market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

Vaccination is one of the most cost-effective and safest ways to prevent diseases. Pneumococcus is one of the major causes of blood infection, pneumonia, sinusitis, meningitis, and otitis media. It is also a leading infectious disease. However, it can be prevented with the help of vaccination. Majority of countries have pneumococcal vaccines in their national immunization program for children aged under 1 year. Increase in pneumococcal diseases due to causative serotype drives the need for vaccines with broader coverage. Hence, demand for new pneumococcal vaccines with wider serotype coverage is rising.

List of key players profiled in the Pneumococcal Vaccines market research report:

Pfizer, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., SK Chemicals, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Chengdu Institute of Biological Products Co., Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sanofi, Walvax Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

By Product Type

Synflorix, Prevenar-13, PCV 13 (pipeline), V114 (Merck), PCV-20 (Pfizer), PCV-10 (SII), PPSV- 23

By Distribution Channel

Wholesalers (pharmacy channel), Specialized Companies, Public Authorities, Others,

By Sector

Public, Private,

The global Pneumococcal Vaccines market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Pneumococcal Vaccines market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Pneumococcal Vaccines. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders from Pneumococcal Vaccines Market Report:

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Pneumococcal Vaccines market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

The Pneumococcal Vaccines market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Pneumococcal Vaccines industry.

