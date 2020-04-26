Plumbing Fixtures Market Viewpoint, Key Players, Trends and Predictions 2019-2025

Global Plumbing Fixtures Market to reach USD 134211.9 million by 2025.

Global Plumbing Fixtures Market valued approximately USD 74.242 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.8% over the forecast period 2017-2025. High investment in infrastructure facilities and rise in disposable income, and growing investment in smart homes and buildings are expected to fuel the plumbing fixtures market growth. Moreover, rise in construction facilities in countries is estimated to drive the market growth. Introduction of various new systems including water efficient systems are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the plumbing fixtures market. The residential application of plumbing fixtures is expected to foresee the most rapid growth. This growth will be further enhanced by the increasing number of housing completions and new design trends that demand large and more number of bathrooms and kitchens. Commercially, the demand for plumbing fixtures is being supported by rising construction of bathroom-intensive structures such as offices, hospitals and hotels.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material

Vitreous China

Metal

Plastic

By Product

Bathtub and Shower Fixtures

Sink Fixtures

Toilet Fixtures

Fittings

Others

By End-Use Vertical

Residential Buildings

Non Residential Buildings

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc., Geberit, Masco Corporation, Lixil Group Corporation ,Toto Ltd. ,Roca Sanitario, S.A. ,Elkay Manufacturing Company ,Maax Bath Inc. Kohler Co. , Jacuzzi Inc. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Plumbing Fixtures in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

