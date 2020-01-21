PLM in the Automotive Sector Market 2020: Latest Trends, Global Demand, Industry Growth, In-depth Analysis and Opportunities till 2025

This report studies the global PLM in the Automotive Sector market, analyzes and researches the PLM in the Automotive Sector development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Autodesk

Dassault Systemes

PTC

Siemens PLM Software

Ansys

Bentley

3D Systems

Cadence

Cadonix

CD-Adapco

Graebert

Hexagon

IMSI/Design

IronCAD

Mentor Graphics

MSC

Numeca International

Oracle

SAP

Synopsys

Zuken

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

CAD

CFD

cPDM

EDA

Other

Market segment by Application, PLM in the Automotive Sector can be split into

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Industry Overview of PLM in the Automotive Sector

1.1 PLM in the Automotive Sector Market Overview

1.1.1 PLM in the Automotive Sector Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global PLM in the Automotive Sector Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 PLM in the Automotive Sector Market by Type

1.3.1 CAD

1.3.2 CFD

1.3.3 cPDM

1.3.4 EDA

1.3.5 Other

1.4 PLM in the Automotive Sector Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Passenger Vehicles

1.4.2 Commercial Vehicles

Chapter Two: Global PLM in the Automotive Sector Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 PLM in the Automotive Sector Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Autodesk

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 PLM in the Automotive Sector Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Dassault Systemes

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 PLM in the Automotive Sector Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 PTC

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overvie

Continued….

