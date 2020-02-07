Platform Screen Doors(PSD) Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis, Share, by Product, Top Players, Types, Key Regions and Applications and 2025 Forecast

In this report,the production of Platform Screen Doors (PSD) increased from 49558 units in 2012 to 72901 units in 2016 with an average growth rate of 10.13%. Platform Screen Doors (PSD) is a safety system used in subway and LRT (Light Rail Transit) to cut off platform from the railway. Fixed doors and sliding doors are installed at the appropriate place of the platform. Sliding doors interact with car doors, open and close as an ATO (Automatic Train Operation) system make a signal when an electric train stops at the designated place.

The classification of Platform Screen Doors (PSD) includes Full-Closed, Semi-Closed and Half Height Type, and the revenue proportion of Full-Closed in 2016 was about 51.6%.

Platform Screen Doors (PSD) is widely used for Metro, and the consumption proportion was nearly 93% in 2016.

China occupied 35.44% of the production market in 2016. It was followed by Europe and Japan, which respectively account for around 27.2% and 12.1% of the Global total industry. Other countries had a smaller amount of production. Geographically, China was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 38.9% of the Global consumption volume in 2016.

For industry structure analysis, the Platform Screen Doors (PSD) industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers accounted for over 61.8 % of the revenue market. Regionally, China was the biggest production value area of valves in 2016, also the leader in the whole Platform Screen Doors (PSD) industry.

Global Platform Screen Doors(PSD) market competition by top manufacturers , with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Nabtesco

Westinghouse

Faiveley

Fangda

Kangni

Horton Automatics

Stanley

Panasonic

Jiacheng

Shanghai Electric

KTK

Manusa

On the basis of product , this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Full-Closed Type

Semi-Closed Type

Half Height Type

On the basis on the end users-applications , this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications-end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Platform Screen Doors(PSD) for each application, including

Metro

Other Transportation

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Platform Screen Doors(PSD) in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Some Points from Table of Contents:

Global Platform Screen Doors(PSD) Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026

Chapter 1 Report Overview

Chapter 2 Market Assessment by Type

Chapter 3 Asia Pacific Platform Screen Doors(PSD) Market Assessment by Type

Chapter 4 North America Platform Screen Doors(PSD) Market Assessment by Type

Chapter 5 Europe Platform Screen Doors(PSD) Market Assessment by Type

Chapter 6 South America Platform Screen Doors(PSD) Market Assessment by Type

Chapter 7 Middle Easr and Africa Platform Screen Doors(PSD) Market Assessment by Type

Chapter 8 World Platform Screen Doors(PSD) Market Assessment by Type

Chapter 9 Company Profiles/Analysis

Chapter 10 World Platform Screen Doors(PSD) Market Assessment by Players

Chapter 11 Regional Market Performance by Segment of Players

Chapter 12 Regional Market Performance by Segment of Countries

Chapter 13 Technology and Opportunity

Chapter 14 World Platform Screen Doors(PSD) Sales & Revenue Forecast 2021-2026

Chapter 15 Asia Platform Screen Doors(PSD) Market Forecast 2021-2026

Chapter 16 North America Platform Screen Doors(PSD) Market Forecast 2021-2026

Chapter 17 Europe Platform Screen Doors(PSD) Market Forecast 2021-2026

Chapter 18 South America Platform Screen Doors(PSD) Market Forecast 2021-2026

Chapter 19 Middle East and Africa Platform Screen Doors(PSD) Market Forecast 2021-2026

Chapter 20 Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Profit Forecast

Chapter 21 Conclusion

