Plastisols Market – Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast upto 2025 | TMR

Plastisols are dispersions of homopolymers and vinyl acetate copolymers of vinyl chloride in conventional polyvinyl chloride plasticizers. Plastisols are also composed of pigments, fillers, thixotropic agents, blowing agents, stabilizers, etc. The plastisols market can be segmented based on application, processing technique, end-use industry, and region. Based on application, the plastisols market can be divided into coating, sealants, printing ink, slush molding, and others. Plastisols are used to coat cable insulation, gloves, shoes, boots, tool handles, dishwasher racks, dish drainer baskets, and napkin holders. In terms of processing technique, the plastisols market can be segregated into dipping, spread coating, screen printing, casting, and spraying.

Based on end-use industry, the plastisols market can be split into construction, textile, automotive, toys, and others. The coating application segment dominated the global market for plastisols in 2016. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Application of plastisols as coatings, especially on pre-primed metal components, requires excellent adhesion of plastisols to the material onto which they are coated. Poor adhesion impacts the efficacy of protective coating.

A processing technique is used to coat plastisols onto the surface of different materials based on the application. Dipping consists of dipping the substrate into a bath of the plastisol paste. There are two types of dipping methods: hot dipping and cold dipping. The hot dipping process includes a substrate that is supposed to be coated. It heated at a high temperature and dipped in a bath of plastisol for a specific period of time. In order to control the heat, cooling coils are used in the plastisol bath. Cold dipping is used when the substrate to be coated cannot be preheated.

Major companies operating in the global plastisols market include Fujifilm Corporation, KOBAYASHI & CO., LTD., PolyOne Corporation, PolySol LLC, Polyblend, Triangle Ink, International Coatings Company, and Plastic Coating Corporation.