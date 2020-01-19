Plastisol Market Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)

Plastisol Market is estimated at US$ 15.58Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 26.68Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 6.96%.



Various applications of plastisol include molding, adhesives & sealants, coating, and screen printing. The coating formed one of the biggest application areas for Plastisol market. Certain factors such as rising quality standards in end-use industries like fire safety regulations, increasing standards for protective clothing and high-performance requirements in the apparel industry formed some of the key drivers for the global Plastisol market.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/619

Based on the end-use industry, the plastisol market is segmented into construction, metal finishing, defense, textile, transportation, toys and recreational/leisure. The textile industry holds one of the largest shares for plastisol and will continue its growth throughout the forecast. Plastisol is used widely in textile products such as home furnishing, footwear, laminated textile, industrial fabrics, apparels, personal protective equipment.

High consumption potential, competitive manufacturing costs and growing production capacities formed some of the other key driving factors for the plastisol market in the Asia Pacific region. The Asia Pacific is characterized by technological innovations in different segments of the plastisol industry. Asia Pacific is also expected to register the highest CAGR in the plastisol market for the forecast period.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/619

Scope of the report:

Plastisol Market, By Application:

• Molding

• Screen Printing

• Coating

• Adhesives & Sealants

Plastisol Market, By End-use Industry:

• Transportation

• Metal Finishing

• Textile

• Construction

• Millitary

• Recreational

• Others

Plastisol Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Operating in the Plastisol Market:

• 3M (US)

• Bostik, Inc (US)

• Chemence Ltd (UK)

• Franklin International (US)

• Henkel AG &Co. KGaA (Germany)

• H.B. Fuller Company (US)

• Hodgson Sealants (Holdings) Ltd. (UK)

• Hutchinson Worldwide (Paris)

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Plastisol Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Plastisol Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Plastisol Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Plastisol Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Plastisol Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Plastisol Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Plastisol Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Plastisol by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Plastisol Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Plastisol Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Plastisol Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Plastisol Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/plastisols-market-11-01-2018/619/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Lumawant Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com