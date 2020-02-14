Plastic Recycling Market Provides Detailed Information 2020-2025

Recycling plastic waste is a complex issue to which no real solution has proven to be completely effective and environmentally responsible. Many recycling techniques have in fact proven to be rather expensive, energy inefficient, and as harmful to the environment, if not more, as plastic itself.

The global population continues its exponential rise and economic and industrial activities thrive at an even faster rate. This has made the issue of recycling plastic waste, which accounts for a large portion of total waste generated on everyday basis from several sources, is becoming increasingly severe. Thus continuous research activities are being undertaken across the globe with an aim of finding an effective method of recycling plastic waste or gaining something beneficial from the process.

Market Segment by Key Players, this report covers: Kuusakoski, B&B Plastics Inc., CarbonLite Industries LLC, Custom Polymers, Inc., Dart Container Corporation, Fresh-Pak Corp, Novolex, KW Plastics, MBA Polymers UK Ltd., PLASgran Ltd., Plastipak Holdings, Inc., WM Recycle America LLC, Wellpine Plastic ,

By Material

Polyethylene Terephthalate [PET], Polypropylene [PP], High Density Polyethylene [HDPE], Low Density Polyethylene [LDPE], Polystyrene [PS], Polyvinyl Chloride [PVC], Others (ABS, Nylon, Polycarbonate, etc.)

By Application

Packaging, Automotive, Construction, Textiles, Others (Industrial, Consumer Goods, etc.)

