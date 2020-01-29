Plastic Recycling Market: Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights, 2019 to 2028

According to a recent report General market trends, the Plastic Recycling economy is likely to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ at the ending of 2029. The micro and macroeconomic elements that are forecasted to influence the trajectory of this Plastic Recycling market are examined in the market analysis that was presented.

The report throws light on the raw material Providers, vendors, manufacturers, and market participants at the value string of their market that is Plastic Recycling . What’s more, the political and economic scenarios of various regions and its effect on the Plastic Recycling market are discussed in the report.

The dominant players covered in the report include major companies operating in the global plastic recycling market.

The market study presents analysis of the market scenario in regional markets. Additionally, the governmental and regulatory policies on the prospects of the Plastic Recycling market in each region are examined in the report.

competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein application segments have been benchmarked based on their market value, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global plastic recycling market by segmenting it in terms of material, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for recycled plastic in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual application segments of the market in all the regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global plastic recycling market. Key players profiled in the report are Kuusakoski, B&B Plastics Inc., CarbonLite Industries LLC, Custom Polymers Inc., Dart Container Corporation, Fresh-Pak Corp, Novolex, KW Plastics, MBA Polymers UK Ltd., PLASgran Ltd., Plastipak Holdings, Inc., WM Recycle America LLC, and Wellpine Plastic. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis.

The report provides the estimated market value of the global plastic recycling market for 2018 and forecast for the next eight years. Market numbers have been estimated based on material, application, and region. Market value and forecast for each material type and application segment have been provided for global and regional markets.

Plastic Recycling Market, by Material

Polyethylene Terephthalate [PET]

Polypropylene [PP]

High Density Polyethylene [HDPE]

Low Density Polyethylene [LDPE]

Polystyrene [PS]

Polyvinyl Chloride [PVC]

Others (ABS, Nylon, Polycarbonate, etc.)

Plastic Recycling Market, by Application

Packaging Food Contact Non-food Contact

Automotive

Construction

Textiles

Others (Industrial, Consumer Goods, etc.)

Global Plastic Recycling Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

The report provides extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 in order to identify opportunities and market developments

It provides comparative analysis of various applications, wherein plastic recycling is employed

The report also includes major sites of plastic recycling in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific as well as a list of manufacturers

It identifies key factors responsible to build the roadmap for upcoming opportunities for the plastic recycling market at the global, regional, and country levels

The report offers comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast of the global plastic recycling market between 2018 and 2026

The report provides detailed competition landscape for key players dominating the market in order to understand competition level

It includes Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers

