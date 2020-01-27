Plastic Recycling Machine Market Trends 2020 – Regional Analysis & Growth Forecast to 2027

Plastic recycling is the process of recovering scrap plastic and processing it into useful products. Plastic is a non-biodegradable product. Approximately 80 lakh tons of plastic is dumped into oceans every year. A plastic recycling machine is designed to process different types of waste plastic including PVC, PE, PET, PP, and others. Modern plastic machines can process any type of plastic such as hard, bulky, tear-resistant weaves, fibers, and foamed material. Earlier, these machines could only treat byproducts and leftovers at the initial stage of plastic fabrication.

Nowadays, they can process heterogeneous post-consumer goods as well. The methods employed for recycling varies with the type of plastic being processed. The packaging industry is the biggest user of plastic and is expected to remain dominant in the coming years. Growing number of consumers is boosting the packaging industry, ultimately encouraging the demand for plastic.

Plastic Recycling Machine Market – Competitive Landscape

The Plastic Recycling Machine market is fragmented into several international and domestic companies. Plastic recycling machine manufacturers are spending on R&D so as to incorporate new technologies and new products with more features and to increase their customer base and revenue shares, thus gaining a competitive edge in the market.

Plastic recycling machine market is boosting and always demanding machinery with technological development. Company is investing in the latest polymer testing and analyzing technology to develop machinery with technology capable of processing the most complex polymers.

KW Plastics

Company established in 1981 in Troy, Alabama and known as plastics recycler and supplier of HDPE and PP for the personal care, automotive, agriculture, construction, pipe, paint & coatings, recreation, and flexible packaging/sheet applications industries.

Boston Matthews Inc

The company was founded in 1953 in Worcester, England. It is global company involve in manufacturing of a 150mm Extruder for the processing of Polyurethane. Company is active member of several plastic associations such as Society of The Plastics Industry (SPI); The British Plastics Federation (BPF); The Plastic Packaging Machinery Association (PPMA) etc.