Plastic Packaging Market Technology Study, Competitive Strategies, New Project Investment and Forecast 2026| Amcor plc, Bemis Company, Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Sealed Air, CCC Packaging, Reynolds Pens

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Amcor plc, Bemis Company, Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Sealed Air, CCC Packaging, Reynolds Pens, Berry Global Inc., Mondi, COVERIS, ALPLA, Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise Co. Limited, Huhtamaki, Winpak Ltd., BALL CORPORATION, Tetra Laval International S.A., DS Smith, PROLAMINA PACKAGING

Global plastic packaging market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 180.56 billion by 2026; registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The analysts have presented the various facets of the market with a particular focus on identifying the key industry influencers.

Market Drivers:

Rapid growing demand of convenient packaging from various industries such as food and beverages and personal care, is driving the growth of the market

Urbanization, cost efficiency and product safety are the major factors driving the growth of the market

Growing consumer awareness related to eco-friendly packaging

Market Restraints:

Awareness campaigns for minimising the usage of plastic hinders the market growth

Non-recyclable nature of plastics restricts its usage and hence, acts as a restraint for the growth of the market

Strengthening of government regulations related to packaging

Global Plastic packaging Market Segmentation:

By Type

Rigid Plastics

Flexible Plastics

By Material Type

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Poly Vinyl Chloride

Polystyrene

Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol

Bioplastic

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polyamide

Others

By Application

Food & Beverages

Industrial

Household Products

Personal Care

Medical

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



This Plastic Packaging report offers detailed coverage of the market and demonstrates each player active in the industry. It supplies a comprehensive analysis of the business aspects like market size, recent development advances, stocks, general tendencies and inventions. Additionally, the data included in the Plastic Packaging report was compiled through data methods like secondary and primary search. An expert group of analysts throws light in addition to lively location of the worldwide market. The Plastic Packaging report provides accurate data and insights related to global market which include CAGR, value, volume, consumption, production, growth rate and revenue.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Plastic Packaging market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Plastic Packaging market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Plastic Packaging players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Plastic Packaging with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Plastic Packaging submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

