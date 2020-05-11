Plastic Packaging Market Growth Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts Report 2020-2026

This Plastic Packaging report offers detailed coverage of the market and demonstrates each player active in the industry. It supplies a comprehensive analysis of the business aspects like market size, recent development advances, stocks, general tendencies and inventions. Additionally, the data included in the Plastic Packaging report was compiled through data methods like secondary and primary search. An expert group of analysts throws light in addition to lively location of the worldwide market. The Plastic Packaging report provides accurate data and insights related to global market which include CAGR, value, volume, consumption, production, growth rate and revenue.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Amcor plc, Bemis Company, Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Sealed Air, CCC Packaging, Reynolds Pens, Berry Global Inc., Mondi, COVERIS, ALPLA, Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise Co. Limited, Huhtamaki, Winpak Ltd., BALL CORPORATION, Tetra Laval International S.A., DS Smith, PROLAMINA PACKAGING

Plastic packaging is used widely in almost every industry due to its cutting edge design that helps to deliver innovative packaging solutions. The plastic packaging is used for the protection of fragile goods that are difficult to carry and transport. Plastic provides cost effective and durable performance to the products

Market Drivers:

Rapid growing demand of convenient packaging from various industries such as food and beverages and personal care, is driving the growth of the market

Urbanization, cost efficiency and product safety are the major factors driving the growth of the market

Growing consumer awareness related to eco-friendly packaging

Market Restraints:

Awareness campaigns for minimising the usage of plastic hinders the market growth

Non-recyclable nature of plastics restricts its usage and hence, acts as a restraint for the growth of the market

Strengthening of government regulations related to packaging

Global Plastic packaging Market Segmentation:

By Type

Rigid Plastics

Flexible Plastics

By Material Type

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Poly Vinyl Chloride

Polystyrene

Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol

Bioplastic

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polyamide

Others

By Application

Food & Beverages

Industrial

Household Products

Personal Care

Medical

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, CCC Packaging announced the acquisition of a U.S. packaging solutions provider, Tri State Distribution. The acquisition will help the company to build strong its pharmaceutical packaging segment by merging the products of acquired company into its own portfolio.

In October 2018, Sealed Air announced their innovative packaging solutions to be 100% reusable and recyclable by the year 2025. The company will collaborate with other players to ensure the execution of the new project.

Competitive Analysis:

Global plastic packaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of plastic packaging market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

This study will address some of the most critical questions which are listed below:

What is the market size of the market at the global level?

Which screen size is most preferred by the consumers?

Which mode of distribution channel is most preferred by the manufacturers of market?

Which is the preferred age group for targeting market for manufacturers?

What the key factors driving, inhibiting the growth of the market, and what is the degree of impact of the drivers and restraints?

What is the impact of the regulations on the growth of the market?

Which is the leading region/country for the growth of the market? What is the anticipated growth rate of the leading regions during the forecast period?

How are the emerging markets for market expected to perform in the coming years? How is the consumption pattern expected to evolve in the future?

Who are the major players operating in the global market? What is the current market position of the key players? Who are the emerging players in this industry?

Who are the major distributors, traders, and dealers operating in the market?

Furthermore, this study will help our clients solve the following issues:

Cyclical dynamics-We foresee dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches. Our clients use insights provided by us to maneuver themselves through market uncertainties and disruptions

Identifying key cannibalizes– Strong substitute of a product or service is the most prominent threat. Our clients can identify key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring our research. This helps them in aligning their new product development/launch strategies in advance

Spotting emerging trends-Our Ecosystem offering helps the client to spot upcoming hot market trends. We also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend. Our proactive analysis helps clients to have an early mover advantage

Interrelated opportunities- This report will allow clients to make decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better if not best in the real world

