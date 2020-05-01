Plastic Bags & Sacks Market to Register Significant Gains Over 2020-2026

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the plastic bags & sacks market in its published report, titled “Global Plastic Bags & Sacks Market: Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2018–2026”. In terms of revenue, the global plastic bags & sacks market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, about which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in this report.

Plastic bags & sacks are containers made of thin, flexible, plastic film. The plastic bags & sacks can be made up from biodegradable or non-biodegradable materials. The plastic bags & sacks are commonly used in the retail stores or supermarkets for packaging of products. The plastic bags & sacks find its application in retail & consumer, institutional services and other industrial applications. The plastic bags & sacks are also used as garbage bags or trash bags.

In the present market scenario, the end-use plastic bags & sacks is not limited to the packaging of goods, but also for promoting the brand. Most of the leading supermarkets use plastic bags & sacks for promoting their brand. The use of plastic bags & sacks has increased among the retailers due high printability of plastic bags & sacks for providing detailed information about the product.

As printed plastic bags & sacks are an effective marketing tool to promote brands, not only for the retailers, but also for the manufacturers of apparels, food & beverage, and other consumer products, have reflected an increased interest towards printed plastic bags & sacks. The plastic bags & sacks manufacturers offer customized printing options as per the demand of the consumer. The macroeconomic factors such as growth in disposable income and purchasing power of consumers are leading to an increased demand for plastic bags & sacks.

The extra charges levied by the various government on the use of plastic bags & sacks acts as a restraint for the plastic bags & sacks market. In 2008, China imposed a ban on all thin plastic bags & sacks retailers and charged a tax on thicker bags. This led to a two-thirds reduction in the use of plastic bags & sacks. In 2015, Hong Kong imposed a levy that requires all retailers, from street hawkers to electronic appliance stores, to charge customers minimum 0.5 Hong Kong Dollar (US$ 0.064) for a plastic bag.