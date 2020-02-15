Plasterboard Market Latest Advancements And Industry Outlook 2018 To 2026

Plasterboard Market was value US$ 19.0Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 30.1Bnn by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.9%.

Plasterboard is basically an inner layer of gypsum that is sandwiched between two outer layers of lining paper, with many additives added to the gypsum layer, while varying the additives, weight, and strength of the lining paper.

Increasing government focus on development initiatives to encourage infrastructural development in residential also in non-residential sectors are the major factors helping the development of the plasterboard market during the upcoming years. As plasterboards are easily installed and help in speeding up the construction process its popularity is increasing across the end-users.

Government is supporting along with promoting ecological policies. Sufficient raw material accessibility aids in market growth. The manufacturing companies are focusing on developing innovative products, which is expected to open a new opportunity for the market. Plasterboard is one of the most trustworthy solutions in construction activities used by industries nowadays.

The tapered-edged segment is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period since it is easy and quick to install as compared to the square-edged plasterboard. Tapered edge boards are ideal for either joining or skimming, while the square edge is usually used for textured finishes. Plasterboard commonly comes in 1200mm inclusive sheets, designed to suit the standard 600mm stud spacing used in housing today.

The non-residential end-user industry is expected to grow at the fastest pace due to its increased demand from the construction industry. In global plasterboard market, the non-residential segment accounted for over 36% share in 2017. It is predictable to continue its dominance in the forecast period. In addition, characteristics for instance easy installation & damage repair, quick construction, and flexible architecture have made plasterboard the preferred choice in the construction of non-residential buildings.

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific dominated the plasterboard market globally. India, China, and Indonesia are predictable to emerge as the most rapidly growing countries in the global plasterboard market. The essential for high-quality infrastructure in developing countries is driving the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing chemical processing industrial activities, construction and building sectors in countries, for instance, China, India, and Indonesia expect propelling the marketâ€™s profit margin during the upcoming years.

In emerging economies improved foreign direct investments (FDI) has also contributed to the market growth. Rapid urbanization in emerging countries has to lead to the boom in the residential and also in the commercial real estate market.

Global plasterboard market report includes PESTLE analysis, competitive landscape, and Porterâ€™s five force model. Market attractive analysis wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on the market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Scope of the Global Plasterboard Market

Global Plasterboard Market, by Form

Square-Edged

Tapered-Edged

Global Plasterboard Market, by Type

Standard

Fire Resistant

Sound Insulated

Moisture Resistant

Thermal

Specialist

Impact Resistant

Triple Low End

Gas Filled

Global Plasterboard Market, by End-user

Residential

Non-Residential

Global Plasterboard Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Key players operating in Global Plasterboard Market

Georgia Pacific LLC

Etex Group

Ayhaco Gypsum Products

Jason Plasterboard Co. Ltd.

Gypsum Management

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Supply, Inc.

Armstrong World Industries Inc.

USG Corporation,

National Gypsum

Knauf Gips KG

Siniat Ltd.

Tanzania Gypsum Limited

Atiskan Gypsum Products Co. Inc.

Lafarge Holcim Ltd.

Boral Ltd.

Fletcher Building Ltd.