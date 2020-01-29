Plasma Lighting Market to Witness Tremendous Growth in Forecasted Period 2020-2027 with key players like Ampleon Netherlands B.V., Ceravision Limited, Gavita International B.V.

The Plasma Lighting market to Plasma Lighting sheds light on the existing industry landscape and puts forward crucial market drivers and opportunities in the coming years. The Plasma Lighting market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years. The report offers an extensive pool of market data covering market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, product trends, and price trends that serve as a blueprint for businesses.

The plasma lightings are a type of gas discharge lamps that are energized by radio frequency power. The rise in the infrastructural development and growing markets for energy-efficient lightings has provided a significant boost to the plasma lighting market. High adoption of lights for cultivation across the globe with the demand for horticulture plasma lighting creates a favorable landscape for the market players in the forecast period.

Leading companies profiled in the report include Ampleon Netherlands B.V., Ceravision Limited, Gavita International B.V., Green de Corp, Griffin & Ray Inc, Hive Lighting Inc., Ka Shui International Holdings Ltd., LHV ENERGY Co., Ltd., Pandora Green S.p.A., pinkRF

The plasma lighting market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developments in the field of infrastructure in emerging economies coupled with increasing demand for energy-efficient and durable lights. The rising number of indoor farms equipped with plasma lighting is further likely to augment market growth. However, high initial costs may hamper the growth of the plasma lighting market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the growing adoption of LEP lights in the marine application is likely to offer lucrative opportunities for the plasma lighting market players in the coming years.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Plasma Lighting industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global plasma lighting market is segmented on the basis of component, wattage, and application. Based on component, the market is segmented as lightron, waveguide, cavity resonator, and bulb assembly. On the basis of the wattage, the market is segmented as 300W, 700W, and 1000W. The market on the basis of the application is classified as industrial, roadways, streets, and tunnels, sports & entertainment, horticulture, and others.

The Plasma Lighting market is segmented based on a, b, and c. The report features exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (S&CAM). The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

