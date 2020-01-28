Plasma Fractionation Market to Increase at a Healthy CAGR of 6.1% From 2019 to 2026

The global plasma fractionation market was valued at $16,823 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $30,536 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Fractionation is a mechanical process carried out to separate a certain quantity of mixture. Plasma is the liquid part of the blood which is yellowish and holds blood cells. Plasma fractionation is carried out to separate high quality, proteinaceous products such as albumin, immunoglobulins, and others. These derived products are known as plasma derivatives obtained from fractionation. Moreover, these products are used in various medical fields such as in neurology, hematology, critical care, immunology, and others. For instance, in critical care, plasma is prescribed to prevent and stop bleeding. In addition, plasma products are widely used in clinical research laboratories and hospitals.

Top Market Players: Grifols SA, Baxter International Inc, CSL LTD., Bio Product Laboratory, Octapharma AG, Sanquin, Laboratoire Franais Du Fractionnement Et Des, Kedrion, Biotest, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, LFB S.A., Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd.

The factors that boost the growth of the plasma fractionation market include surge in geriatric population across the globe, which is predisposed to various rare diseases that require the use of plasma derivatives. Moreover, rise in use of immunoglobulins and alpha-1-antitrypsin in areas of medicine worldwide also fuel the growth of the plasma fractionation market. Furthermore, surge in plasma collection centers worldwide is another major factor that contributes toward the growth of this market.

In addition, favorable governmental support to spread awareness related to the use of plasma derived products also fuels the growth of the plasma fractionation market. However, high cost of plasma derived products restricts the growth of the market. Conversely, growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

The global plasma fractionation market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end user, and region. On the basis of product, the market is divided into albumin, immunoglobulins, and coagulation factor VIII. Moreover, immunoglobulins are further divided into subcutaneous immunoglobulin (SCIG) and coagulation factor VIII. By application, the market is classified into neurology, hematology, immunology, critical care, and others. On the basis of end user, it is categorized into hospitals and clinical research laboratories. By country, it is analyzed across Russia, Kazakhstan, Indonesia, China (Including Taiwan), India, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Vietnam, Argentina, Thailand, and Nigeria.

Key Market Segments

By Product

o Albumin

o Immunoglobulins

o Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin (SCIG)

o Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG)

o Coagulation Factor



By Application

o Neurology

o Hematology

o Immunology

o Critical Care

o Others



By End User

o Hospitals

o Clinical Research Laboratories

