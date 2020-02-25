Plant Protein Market Size, Share, Current/Future Trends, Industry Forecast to 2025

Proteins are fundamental nutrients required by the human body, which are made up of amino acids. These proteins when obtained from plant-based foods such as soy, wheat, and others are known as plant proteins. Numerous plants provide high amount of proteins, such as tofu, lentils, chickpeas, peanuts, almonds, spirulina, quinoa, and chia seed. Since plant-based proteins have a lower calorie count, they can be substituted for animal-based protein for weight loss.

With rise in geriatric population, the demand for additional nutritional supplements is increasing, as consumers seek for sources to enable the body to obtain proper nourishment. Moreover, increase in spending on these products especially by baby boomers significantly drives the growth of the global plant proteins market. In developing and developed countries, consumers are shifting their demands from meat-based to plant-based food products, due to increase in health concerns such as higher level of cholesterol, obesity, and others, which directly impacts the demand for plant proteins. Furthermore, increase in number of consumers opting for vegan diet acts as a key driver of the global market. However, ban on genetically modified plants in certain countries is expected to hamper the growth of the plant proteins market. On the contrary, increase in trend for adopting products grown organically is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the expansion of the plant proteins market.

The global plant protein market is segmented based on source, product, distribution channel, and region. Depending on source, the market is segregated into tofu, lentils, chickpeas, peanuts, almonds, and others. By product, it is categorized into fresh, protein isolate, protein powder, protein tablets, protein bars, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, it is fragmented into online retail, specialty stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, departmental stores, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players operating in the plant protein market include Kerry Inc., Reliance Private Label Supplements, Chetrans, MSM Retail Pvt. Ltd., Lentein, BS Food, Yogabars, Naked Nutrition, Jarrow Formulas Inc., and Twinlab Consolidated Corporation.

Plant Protein Key Market Segments:

By Source

Tofu

Lentils

Chickpea

Peanuts

Almonds

Others

By Product

Fresh

Protein Isolate

Protein Powder

Protein Tablets

Protein Bars

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online Retail

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Departmental Stores

Others

