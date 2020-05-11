Plant Growth Regulators Market Emerging Opportunities, Revenue Analysis and Growth Projections by Sichuan Guoguang agrochemical co.,ltd, Excel Crop Care Ltd. and Fine Americas, Inc and others.

Global Plant Growth Regulators Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 5.32 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 9.15 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 7.0% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the growing awareness towards the green technology and high demand of the organic foods.

The plant growth regulators market report gives a scientific estimation of the principle difficulties looked by the business presently and in the up-coming years. This report additionally offers a significant outline of product determination, innovation, product type and creation investigation by considering most significant factors, for example, revenue, cost, and gross margin. One of the most significant features of this market report is contender examination with which organizations can assess or analyze the weakness and shortcomings of the competitors.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the plant growth regulators market are BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Syngenta, FMC Corporation, Nufarm Limited, Bayer AG, NIPPON SODA CO., LTD, Tata Chemicals Ltd., Valent BioSciences LLC, Xiny(H.K.) Industrial Co., Ltd, ADAMA India Private Limited, Arysta LifeScience Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., WinField Solutions, LLC, Redox Industries Limited, Sichuan Guoguang agrochemical co.,ltd, Excel Crop Care Ltd. and Fine Americas, Inc and others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, Valent BioSciences LLC. (Chile) announced the launch of RyzUp 40SG plant growth regulator. RyzUp 40SG growth regulator is specially used in the growth of bananas plantations.

In June 2013, COTTON BOARD (U.S.) announced the launch of web cast which is designed for the cotton plant growth regulators. The webcast is to educate the manufacturers and other participants the application of cotton plant growth regulators.

Competitive Analysis: Global Plant Growth Regulators Market

The global plant growth regulators market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of plant growth regulators market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. Global, By Component

7. Product Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

Market Drivers:

Growing awareness towards the green technology

Government initiatives towards the plantation

Demand of the organic food by consumers

Market Restraints:

Stringent regulation of government for the approval of products

High cost of the organic foods

Segmentation: Global Plant Growth Regulators Market

By Types Auxins Gibberellins Cytokinins Ethylene Abscisic Acid Growth Retardants Growth Inhibitors

By Formulation Water-Dispersible & Water-Soluble Granules Wettable Powders Solutions

By Function Stimulators Biostimulants Growth Stimulators Promotors Inhibitors Retardants

By Crop Type Cereals & Grains Wheat Rice Corn Others Oilseeds & Pulses Cotton Seed Soybean Sunflower Others Fruits & Vegetables Fruits Vegetables Turf & Ornamentals

By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa



