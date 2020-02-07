Planar Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market Recent Technological Advancements to Propel Growth of the Market in Foreseeable Future 2027
A solid oxide fuel cell (or SOFC) is an Electrochemical transformation device that produces electricity directly from oxidizing a fuel. Several varieties of fuel compatibility makes them more adaptable systems for power generation is the key aspects to drive the planar solid oxide fuel market . Also, maximum conversion efficiency enables quick return on investments have a positive impact on planar solid oxide fuel market . Huge capital investments and longer start-up time are some aspects that restrain the solid oxide fuel market . SOFC based auxiliary power units in transportation application and growing concerns over emissions from conventional power generation method are some opportunities to look out for planar solid oxide fuel market . Low cost commercial manufacturing are challenges for planar solid oxide fuel market .
Several factors such as availability of many diversities of fuel, high conversion efficiency compared to another fuels types such as biogas, tubular SOFC and advantages which provides small stationary, huge stationary, transportation, and portable & military applications are some dynamic factors driving the planar solid oxide fuel market globally.
The Planar Solid Oxide Fuel market is segmented on the basis of cost breakdown, and application type. On the basis of cost breakdown, market is segmented as planar cells, separator plates, manifolds seats, and others. On the basis of application market is segmented as stationary, transportation, and portable.
The report also includes the profiles of Planar Solid Oxide Fuel market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.
- FuelCell Energy
- Bloom Energy Corporation
- Protonex Technology Corporation
- SOFC Power S.P.A
- Topsoe Fuel Cell
- Aisin Seiki Corporation Limited
- Watt Fuel Cell Corporation
- Ceres Power Holdings PLC
- Ceramic Fuel Cells Limited
- Convion Fuel Cells Ltd
The report analyzes factors affecting Planar Solid Oxide Fuel market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Pest analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological effecting the Planar Solid Oxide Fuel market in these regions.
