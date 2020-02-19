Pipeline & Process Services Market Rising Demand, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Top Key 2030

Factors Driving the Market Growth:

– Growing Natural Gas Consumption

With growing air pollution issues and laws, nations around the globe are moving from oil consumption to gas consumption. In 2016, large countries such as France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Egypt, Israel, China, and India had a CAGR of over 7.0%. During the forecast period, the trend is anticipated to continue. The demand for new pipelines is anticipated to boost with the growing demand for natural gas. Gas pipelines have mechanical requirements that are generally greater than oil pipelines, making them more costly. In addition, more regular inspection is required for gas pipelines.

– Rising investment levels

Increased demand for secure, economical and reliable connectivity ; and high investment for pipeline company is driving the market for pipeline and process services. There has been a large volume of interstate and intrastate infrastructure demand for pipelines. As pipeline building increases, the development of the worldwide pipeline processing and pipeline services industry is likely to directly affect.

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

– Political instability across Middle East and APAC

Problems with cross-border oil and gas pipeline projects owing to technical and political instability in the Middle East and Asia Pacific regions are anticipated to restrict the development of the market for pipeline and process services.

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

The Pipeline & Process Services Market is segmented on Asset Type, Operation and Regional basis.

Asset type

– Pipeline

– Transmission

– Distribution

– Process

– FPS

– Refinery& Petrochemical

– Gas Storage

– Processing

Operation

– Pre-commissioning& Commissioning

– Maintenance

– Decommissioning

Regional Breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

– North America

– Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

Competitive Analysis:

– Global heat shrink tubing competitive environment is expected to be moderate over the period ranging 2019 – 2029 by virtue of limited manufacturers operating in this industry

– The market competition is expected to be on the basis of new product development and product pricing.

Major Market Players:

Snelson Companies Inc., Bechtel Corporation, Pumpco Inc., Tenaris, Sunland Construction Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Holdings Limited, Gateway Pipeline LLC, Ledcor Group, and Larsen & Toubro Limited, Schlumberger Pipeline Services Ltd., ROSEN Saudi Arabia Co. Ltd., Halliburton, Future Pipe Industries, Clock Spring LP, Baker Hughes Inc., Aramco Services Company, and Anabeeb Arabian Pipeline & Services Co. Ltd.

