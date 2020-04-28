Pipeline Monitoring System Market Size, Status and Estimation 2019 to 2025 | ABB, Emerson, Honeywell, Schneider Electric, Siemens

MarketInsightsReports has announced the addition of the “Global Pipeline Monitoring System Market Research Report” The report focuses on global major leading players with information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification.

Summary

The market for pipeline monitoring systems is driven majorly by its ability to detect small leaks or damage and simultaneously monitoring external threats to pipeline leakage prevention. Other factors that determine market growth is the increasing number of oil and gas leak in the production, pipelines and storage tanks due to natural disasters and high pressure and strict government regulations on of pipeline safety. However, growth in this market should be curbed by factors such as limited awareness on monitoring implementation and the availability of low funds.

Based on all types of pipeline monitoring systems, the market can be segmented as metal, non-metal, pipes and concrete pipes in asbestos cement. Among these, the segment of metal tubes is expected to grow more in the forecast period. These hoses are preferred over other types of pipes due to its high resistance, whatever liquids they will carry. Metal also have high strength pipes, making the type strongest growth driving in the pipeline market surveillance systems.

According to the study, the global pipeline monitoring system market is projected to grow from USD 4.5 billion in 2019 to around USD 7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8% from 2019 to 2025.

Companies Covered (Revenue, Gross Margin, and Market Share)-

ABB, Emerson, Honeywell, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Badger Meter, Bentek Systems, General Electric, and others

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Pipeline Monitoring System market based on company, product type, end-user, and key regions.

The Pipeline Monitoring System Market is segmented by types such as,

Operating Efficiency

Leak Detection

Pipeline Break Detection

Not only this, figures covering the end-user applications are also provided according to the classification such as,

Metallic

Non-Metallic

Concrete Pipes

Asbestos Cement Pipes

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis of segmentation help in offering precise results about the markets related to industry.

This report researches the worldwide Pipeline Monitoring System Market size (value, Volume, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, North America (Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa), RoW (Rest of World).

