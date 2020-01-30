Pipe Relining Market Strategic Insights 2025 – Advanced Trenchless Inc.,Inland Pipe Rehabilitation (IPR) LLC,Roto-Rooter Group, Inc.,SilverLining Holding Corp,NU FLOW CORPORATE

The Pipe Relining Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025. The business intelligence study of the Pipe Relining Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Pipe Relining Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

The pipe relining market is anticipated to reach US $10.1 billion by 2025 from US$ 7.5 billion in 2018 thereby registering a moderate CAGR growth rate of 4.3% during the forecast period.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

1. Advanced Trenchless Inc.

2. Inland Pipe Rehabilitation (IPR) LLC

3. Roto-Rooter Group, Inc.

4. SilverLining Holding Corp

5. NU FLOW CORPORATE

6. Perma-Liner Industries LLC

7. RPB Inc

8. SPECIALIZED PIPE TECHNOLOGIES

9. Pipe Restoration Solutions

10. Aegion Corporation

The pipe relining basically refers to the task of fixing, repairing, and patching up of faulty or broken section of the pipes through non-destructive methods and approaches compared to the conventional solutions. The solution provides an effective as well as cost efficient pipe renovation solutions with minimum infrastructure changes through application of various pipe relining solutions such as cured-in-place (CPP), pull-in-place, and pipe bursting, and internal pipe coating among other methods.

The solutions provide substantial cost benefits coupled with significant solution lifespan especially in underground sewers and drains especially in the urban and metro cities. Factors such as ageing drainage infrastructure along with increase in number of renovation and natural hazards have profound impact over the growth of pipe relining market. As a result, the North America region to witness a steady growth rate by region in the global pipe relining market. The South America pipe relining market region is expected to witness a CAGR growth rate of 5.4% in the coming years.

Factors such as rapid urbanization coupled with fast growing metro cities has boosted the infrastructure development especially in the past few decades. Subsequently significantly increasing the challenges associated with drainage and sewers repairs specifically in metro and densely populated cities. As a result, the demand for evasive and destructive repairs that require minimum changes to the existing infrastructure. Thus, the pipe relining offers an effective as well as efficient low cost alternative to the conventional drain & sewers repairs and renovation.

