Pipe Coatings Market Growth, Opportunities and Top Key Players Analysis Report 2022

Pipe coating is a protective layer which is being coated on the pipe so that it doesn’t get corroded, increase the lifetime of the pipe. The coating is also done to minimize the material loss, increase the durability of the pipeline and to provide a better quality product. Many materials such as chemicals, oil, industrial chemicals etc. are transported using pipelines, hence to protect the pipeline form external factors and decrease the reaction between the pipeline and external environment, pipe coating is used. Based on the external environment the layers of coating can be decided, for harsh environmental conditions higher number of layers of coating can be used.

Market Dynamics:

The market for pipe coating is expected to grow in the coming future. The biggest consumer of pipe coatings is the petroleum industry. The petroleum industry is expected to grow in the coming years leading to the increase in demand of pipe coatings. Similarly, the increase in demand of shale gas in north America is also expected to effect the demand of pipe coatings. One factor which would effect the market of pipe coatings is the stringent government regulations and policies.

Market Segmentation:

The market for Pipe coating can be segmented based on type of coating material, end user. Based on the type of coating material used the market can be segmented as Coal tar enamel, Polymeric tapes, Fusion bonded epoxy, polyolefin. Based on the end user of the pipes the market can be segmented as Industrial, commercial and residential. Industrial can further be segmented into Oil and gas industry, Chemical Industry, other industries.

Geography:

Based on the geography, the market for pipe coatings can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-east and Africa. Among all the geographies, North America has the highest market share with XX.XX%. This can be attributed to the large amount of shale gas production in North America which in turn increases the demand for Pipe coating. Middle-east also has a huge demand for pipe-coatings, this is because of the high amount of production of Petroleum products.

Key Players:

The Key players in the pipe coating market globally are L.B.Foster ball winch, ShawCor Ltd, The Bayou Companies, Celenese, The Dow chemical company.

