Pinchbeck Goes to R-UK to Handle the Energy UK
Pinchbeck Emma has finally left the Renewable UK. She has joined the Energy UK and is appointed the agency’s new chief executive. The Energy UK says that Emma, who was the former assistant chief executive at the R-UK, can bring valuable knowledge and expertise to the sector of energy. Audrey
Latest posts by Daniel Reed (see all)
- James Webb Space Telescope Will Be likely to miss the March 2021 Launch - February 4, 2020
- Pinchbeck Goes to R-UK to Handle the Energy UK - February 4, 2020
- Exactly why California should invest in electric cars? - February 4, 2020
Read more at Pinchbeck Goes to R-UK to Handle the Energy UK