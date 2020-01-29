Pigments Market Insights (2020-2030), Potential Business Strategies, Mergers and Acquisitions, Revenue Analysis

The major factors driving the growth of the market globally include rapid industrialization and growing infrastructure development, majorly in Asia-Pacific and developing economies.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to create significant growth opportunities for the growth of the global pigment market. The significant growth of the paint & coating, print & ink industries, automotive and others in the region is driving the demand of pigments. The continuous investment in these industries and technological developments is also expected to drive the demand for pigments in Asia-Pacific. The growing demand for organic pigments, cosmetics, along with increasing end user industry is further expected to boost the growth of the pigment market during the forecast period.

The pigment market is anticipated to witness major growth in developing countries, owing to rise in income levels. The increasing environmental awareness of organic pigments is slowly replacing the share of inorganic pigment market. The consumers are looking at eco-friendly products, along with enhanced properties and effect that can be achieved even at the cost of higher prices.

Some of the major competitors in the global pigment market include BASF SE E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Lanxess AG, Huntsman International LLC., Sun Chemical Corporation, Zhejiang Longsheng Group Co. Ltd., Clariant International Ltd., ECKART GmbH, Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd., Kronos Worldwide Inc., and others.

GLOBAL PIGMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Organic pigment Azo Phthalocyanine High Performance Others

Inorganic Pigments Titanium Dioxide Carbon Black Cadmium Pigments Iron Oxide Others



GEOGRAPHICAL SEGMENTATION