Pigments Market : Analysis and In-depth study on market Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts to 2025

The global Pigments market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the Pigments market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.

The research study encompasses fundamental points of the global Pigments market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, extensively. The DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses provides a deep explanation of the factors affecting the growth of Pigments market. The Pigments market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers. In addition, the macro- and microeconomic aspects are also included in the research.

competition landscape of the pigments market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein product and end-user segments have been benchmarked based on their market value, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global pigments market by segmenting it in terms of product, end-user, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for pigments in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual product and end-user segments of the market in every region.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global pigments market. Key players profiled in the report are The Chemours Company, CRISTAL, Tronox Limited, BASF SE, LANXESS, Clariant International AG, Ferro Corporation, KRONOS Worldwide Inc., Sun Chemical Corporation, Cathay Industries Group, Heubach GmbH, Gharda Chemicals Limited, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited, and Altana AG. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis.

The report provides the estimated market value of the global pigments market for 2018 and forecast for the next eight years. Market numbers have been estimated based on product, end-user, and region. Market value and forecast for each product and end-user segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.

Global Pigments Market, by Product

Inorganic Pigments Titanium Dioxide Iron Oxide Carbon Black Chromium Compounds Others

Organic Pigments Azo Phthalocyanine Quinacridone Others

Specialty Pigments Classic Organic Metallic High-performance Organic Light Interference Complex Inorganic Fluorescent Luminescent/phosphorescent Thermochromic Others



Global Pigments Market, by End-user

Paints & Coatings

Printing Inks

Plastics

Construction Materials

Others

Global Pigments Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

The report provides extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 in order to identify growth opportunities and market developments

It provides comparative analysis of various end-user industries, wherein pigments are employed

The report also includes major production sites of pigments in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific as well as a list of manufacturers

It identifies key factors useful to build a roadmap for upcoming opportunities for the pigments market at the global, regional, and country levels

The report offers comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global pigments market between 2018 and 2026

The report provides detailed competition landscape of players dominating the market in order to help understand the competition level

It includes Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers

The Pigments market research covers an exhaustive analysis of the following data:

Historical and future growth of the global Pigments market.

Segmentation of the Pigments market to highlight the growth prospects and trends impacting these segments.

Changing consumption behavior of customers across various regions.

Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.

Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Pigments market players.

The Pigments market research addresses critical questions, such as

Why is region surpassing region in terms of value by the end of 2029? How are the consumers using Pigments for various purposes? Which players are entering into collaborations in the market of the Pigments ? At what rate has the global Pigments market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2018? In terms of value, which segment holds the largest share?

The global Pigments market research considers region 1 (Country 1, country 2), region 2 (Country 1, country 2) and region 3 (Country 1, country 2) as the important segments. All the recent trends, such as changing consumers’ demand, ecological conservation, and regulatory standards across different regions are covered in the report.