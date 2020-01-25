?Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Market Analysis, Business Revenue Forecast, Size, Leading Competitors and Growth Trends

The ?Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) market has continued to have solid performance amidst a number of dynamic forces shaping the ?Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) market, such as a potential trade war, skilled talent shortages, and straining supply chains. . The ?Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

List of key players profiled in the ?Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) market research report:

Agfa Healthcare (Belgium)

Aspyra LLC (USA)

BRIT Systems (USA)

Carestream Health (USA)

Cerner Corporation (USA)

DelftDI Healthcare (Netherlands)

Fujifilm Medical Systems (USA)

GE Healthcare (UK)

INFINITT Healthcare (South Korea)

Intelerad Medical Systems (Canada)

McKesson Corporation (USA)

Merge Healthcare (USA)

Novarad Corporation (USA)

Philips Healthcare (Netherlands)

Sectra (Sweden)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

The global ?Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

The ?Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Market Segmentation:

Product Type Segmentation (Cloud-based, On-premises, , , )

Industry Segmentation (Hospitals, Clinics, , , )

Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the ?Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of ?Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS). On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders from ?Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Market Report:

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global ?Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

The ?Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the ?Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) industry.

