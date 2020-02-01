Physical Security Services Market: In-depth Research Report 2019-2027

The ‘Physical Security Services market’ study offers an in-depth analysis of the current market trends influencing this business vertical. The study also includes market valuation, market size, revenue forecasts, geographical spectrum and SWOT Analysis of the industry. In addition, the report depicts key challenges and growth opportunities faced by the industry bigwigs, in consort with their product offerings and business strategies.

A collective analysis of Physical Security Services market offering an exhaustive study based on current trends influencing this vertical across various geographies has been provided in the report. Also, this research study estimates this space to accrue considerable income during the projected period, with the help of a plethora of driving forces that will boost the industry trends during the forecast duration. Snippets of these influences, in tandem with countless other dynamics relating to the Physical Security Services market, like the risks that are predominant across this industry along with the growth prospects existing in Physical Security Services market, have also been charted out in the report.

Market: Dynamics

The world physical security services market is envisaged to possess a telling potential for growth on the back of rising concerns due to soaring crime rates and threats of terrorism and social insecurity. There is an urgent need to protect information, employees, and assets in almost all types of businesses. The expanding infrastructure of retail outlets such as malls and even corporate complexes would require more manpower to secure them efficiently. Furthermore, the elevation in the level of retail shrinkage because of administrative errors, supply chain theft, shoplifting, and employee theft could mean an increase in the demand for physical security services.

One of the most significant trends gaining traction in the world physical security services market is forecasted to be the advent of thermal cameras which could be best for supervising unique or large-scale outdoor environments.

Global Physical Security Services Market: Segmentation

The analysts authoring the publication foresee the international physical security services market to be stratified into various segments according to type, viz. video surveillance as a service (VSaaS), access control as a service (ACaaS), remote monitoring services, and security system integration. In 2017, ACaaS physical security services accounted for a larger share in the market. The dominance of this segment could continue until the end of the forecast period 2017–2022, where a 42.2% share is expected to be earned by 2022.

By vertical, the international physical security services market is predicted to see a classification into 10 different segments, i.e. banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), education, healthcare, government, manufacturing, retail, residential, transportation, utilities and energy, and commercial.

On the geographical segmentation front, the international physical security services market could be divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ), Latin America, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Out of these markets, North America is projected to secure its lead until the final forecast year. In 2017, the regional market earned a valuation of US$31.1 bn.

Global Physical Security Services Market: Competition

As per the analysis of the report, some of the leading names in the worldwide physical security services market could be Tyco International Limited, The ADT Corp., SECOM Company Limited, STANLEY Convergent Security Solutions, Inc., United Technologies Corporation, SOHGO SECURITY SERVICES CO., LTD. (ALSOK), Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH, Honeywell International, Inc., S-1 Corp., and G4S PLC.

