Physical Security Market -Industry Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts to Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2026

By Market Players:
The report also includes competitive profiling of major players engaged in manufacturing physical security products and providing physical security services. Major business strategies adopted by them, their market positioning, and various recent developments have also been identified in the research report. This report also provides market share analysis of major players in the physical security market based on their 2012 revenue. Some of the major players profiled in the report include Axis Communications, Bosch Security Systems, Morpho SA, Genetec, Hikvision Digital Technology, Cisco Systems, Pelco, Honeywell Security Group, Assa Abloy, Tyco International Ltd, EMC Corporation, MacAfee, IBM, CSC, Nice Systems, Vidsys and Siemens, among others.
The global physical security market is segmented as below:
By Components
By Hardware
- Intrusion detection and prevention
- Video surveillance
- Analog Cameras
- IP Cameras
- Digital video recorders (DVRs)
- Close circuit television (CCTV)
- Encoders
- Storage
- Network video recorders (NVRs)
- Intrusion detection
- Panels
- Detectors
- Keypads
- Accessories
- Intruder alarms and locks
- Video surveillance
- Access control
- Biometrics
- Fingerprint recognition
- Facial recognition
- Iris recognition
- Others (voice, signature, hand geometry, so on)
- RFID
- Active RFID
- Passive RFID
- Interrogators
- Card based access control
- Smart cards and readers
- Proximity cards and readers
- Controllers
- Others (touch screens and keypads, barcodes, magnetic stripes, so on)
- Biometrics
- Others
- Fire and life safety
- Visitor management
- Backup power
By Software
- Physical security information management (PSIM)
- Management analysis and modeling software
By Services
- Video surveillance as a service (VSaaS)
- Remote management services
- Technical support
- Public safety answering point (PSAP)
- Security consulting
- Public alert and warning system
- Others (data source, hosted access control, managed access control, alert notification, mobile security management)
By Applications
- Transportation and logistics
- Aviation
- Rail
- Ports
- Road and city traffic
- New starts
- Government and public sector
- Control centers
- Utilities/ energy markets
- Fossil generation facilities
- Oil and gas facilities
- Liquid natural gas facilities (import and export regulations and market analysis)
- Nuclear power
- Solar
- Wind
- Hydro electric
- Chemical facilities
- Industrial (manufacturing sector excluding chemical facilities)
- Retail
- Business organizations (including IT sector)
- Hospitality and casinos
- Others (stadiums, educational and religious infrastructure, healthcare organizations)
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World (RoW)
