Photomask Inspection Market : Key Drivers and On-going Trends

The growing global semiconductor market is driving the semiconductor device manufacturers to improve the production capacity that requires regular updates in offerings. To make the end offering reliable and efficient the photomask inspection is done. Photomask Inspection is an operation of checking the accuracy of fabricated photomask which are used in semiconductor device fabrication. This is a method used before lithography to inspect the photomask for defects during the production of the semiconductor wafers. It is a series of electronic data that lays the foundation for lithography steps of the semiconductor fabrication process. The global photomask inspection market is anticipated to witness a robust growth rate during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025 owing to its increasing adoption in the production of pattern structures for manufacturing printed circuit boards, LCD displays, electronic circuits and other microstructure.

The global Photomask Inspection market is expected to witness a progressive growth in the coming years due to the increasing utilization of integrated circuits in segment like medical equipment, consumer electronics and automobiles that have encouraged the IC manufacturers to increase the production. In addition, increasing demand for slimmer and more reliable mobile computing devices have accelerated the demand of global photomask inspection Moreover, a system on chip (SoC) is embedded in computing device and it acts as a central processor which have led to the increase of the application of SoCs in computing devices. Thus the growth of computing device is directly proportional to the growth of photomask inspection.

However, in spite of so many driving factor, increasing complexity of design and manufacturing process of photomask inspection equipment has become complex and is predicted to inhibit its adoption rate to some extent in the coming eight years.

For the purpose of providing detailed research report, the global Photomask Inspection market is classified on the basis of technology type and end user. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into optical inspection and e-beam inspection. In 2016, optical inspection generated higher revenue owing to the rising demand for high performing and defect free chips. By end user, the photomask inspection market is segmented into Integrated Database Management System (IDMs), Memory manufacturers and foundries. The foundries segment is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period due to the growing demand for electronic devices like gaming consoles, notebooks, smartphones and others that have accelerated the requirement of adequate foundries. To meet this demand the foundries are required to upgrade their inspection equipment to ensure high throughput of quality and reliable offerings.

Geographically, the global Photomask Inspection market has been further segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. North America held the largest share of the Photomask Inspection market among the different regions in 2016. The photomask inspection market of North America is majorly driven by the U.S owing to wide concentration of the key photomask inspection manufacturers in this country. On the other side, the Asia Pacific photomask inspection market is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The rise in production of integrated circuits in this region have led to the greater requirement of the photomask inspection owing to the high demand for superior performing die used in various semiconductor manufacturing process. This is the primary factor attributed to this region’s exponential growth rate in the coming years.