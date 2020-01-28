Biological Indicators Market will register a 5.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 410 million by 2024

Biological Indicators Market Analysis:

Biological indicators (BIs), as defined by ANSI/AAMI and ISO, are test systems containing viable microorganisms providing a defined resistance to a specific sterilization process. A biological indicator provides information on whether necessary conditions were met to kill a specified number of microorganisms for a given sterilization process, providing a level of confidence in the process.

NNorth America region is the largest supplier of Biological Indicators, with a production market share nearly 54% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Biological Indicators, enjoying production market share nearly 33% in 2016.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 45% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28%.

Over the next five years, Research Reports Inc projects that Biological Indicators will register a 6.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 410 million by 2024, from US$ 290 million in 2018.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

The Detailed Segments And Sub-Segment Of The Market Are Explained Below:

Segmentation by product type:

Self-Contained Biological Indicator

Biological Indicator Strip

Segmentation by application:

Hospital

Pharma Companies

Other

The Major Market Player Included In This Report Are:

3M, Getinge Group , Cantel Medical, Mesa Laboratories, Steris, Fuze Medical, Matachana, Hu-Friedy, Advanced Sterilization, Bag Health Care, Terragene, Andersen, GKE

Global Biological Indicators Market Segmentation By Region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries, and others.



