Phospholipid and Lecithin Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Cargill, ADM, Stern-Wywiol Gruppe, Dowdupont, Bunge

The Phospholipid and Lecithin market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market.

Global Lecithin market was valued at USD 1.17 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 1.80 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.32% from 2018 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Phospholipid and Lecithin Market include:

Cargill

ADM

Stern-Wywiol Gruppe

Dowdupont

Bunge

Lipoid

Wilmar International

Sodrugestvo

Kewpie Corporation

Sojaprotein

American Lecithin Company

Sime Darby Unimills

Lecital

Lasenor Emul

Sonic Biochem Extractions