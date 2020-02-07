Phenylbutazone Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Global Phenylbutazone Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Phenylbutazone industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Phenylbutazone as well as some small players.

Key Trends and Growth Prospects

The growth in end users in the global phenylbutazone market is expected to occur at an optimistic rate over the coming years, owing to an increase in the consumption of the drug in the growing veterinary medicine industry. In addition, the rising demand for NSAIDs in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific and Latin America is also expected to boost the demand for phenylbutazone over the coming years. However, the high availability of substitutes and the heavy restrictions imposed on the use of phenylbutazone could hamper the growth of this market. Harpagophytum can replace phenylbutazone for treatment of fever and pain in horses.

Global Phenylbutazone Market: Geographical Perspective

Asia Pacific is expected to be the leading consumer of phenylbutazone in the world, followed by North America and Europe. China and India are the top consumers of phenylbutazone in Asia Pacific due to presence of highly established end users. Phenylbutazone manufacturers from developed economies are also shifting their base to emerging ones due to the greater availability of government subsidies, land, cheap labor, and a more relaxed regulatory framework. Mongolia, the Republic of Korea, Australia and New Zealand are expected to be key consumers of phenylbutazone in the future. North America and Europe are expected to experience a moderate rate of growth in demand. The demand for phenylbutazone is also expected to increase in Latin American nations due to an increasing demand for veterinary drugs, namely in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Peru.

Global Phenylbutazone Market: Players Mentioned in the Report

Some of the leaders in the global phenylbutazone market so far, have been Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc., Hangzhou Hyper Chemicals Limited, Baoji Guokang Bio-Technology Co., Ltd., Wuhan Yitongtai Science and Technology Co., Ltd., Afine Chemicals Limited, Shanghai Win-Win Biochemical Co., Ltd., Shaanxi TOP Pharm Chemical Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Hyper Chemicals Limited, Hangzhou Ruijiang Chemical Co., Ltd., Dalian Launcher Fine Chemical Co., Ltd., Croma Life Science Pvt. Ltd., Swati Chemicals, Suchem Laboratories, Uni-med India, Afton Pharma, and Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

