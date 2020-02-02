Phenolic Resin Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Fenolit d.d., Shandong Laiwu Runda New Material Co., DIC Corporation, BASF SE, Hitachi Chemical Co.

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Phenolic Resin Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Phenolic Resin market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Phenolic Resin market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Phenolic Resin players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Phenolic Resin industry situations. According to the research, the Phenolic Resin market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Phenolic Resin market.

Global Phenolic Resin Market was valued at USD 11.19 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 17.36 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.00% from 2017 to 2025.

Request a Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=3645&utm_source=DNN&utm_medium=005

Key players in the Global Phenolic Resin Market include:

Fenolit d.d.

Shandong Laiwu Runda New Material Co.

DIC Corporation

BASF SE

Hitachi Chemical Co.

Dujodwala Paper Chemicals

Kolon Industries

SI Group