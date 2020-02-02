Phenolic Foam Board Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Asahi Kasei Corporation, LG Hausys, Jinan Shengquan Group, Chengdu Guibao Science & Technology, Kingspan Insulation LLC

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Phenolic Foam Board Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Phenolic Foam Board market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Phenolic Foam Board market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Phenolic Foam Board players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Phenolic Foam Board industry situations. According to the research, the Phenolic Foam Board market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Phenolic Foam Board market.

Global Phenolic Foam Board Market was valued at USD 1.57 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1.93 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.59% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Phenolic Foam Board Market include:

Asahi Kasei Corporation

LG Hausys

Jinan Shengquan Group

Chengdu Guibao Science & Technology

Kingspan Insulation LLC

Unilin Xtratherm

Sekisui Chemical