Pharmaceutical Equipment Market: 2020 Global & Regional Research by Demand, Size, Share, Trend, Types, Application, Manufacturers, Price, Sales Data, Consumer Analysis and 2026 Industry Opportunities Forecast Report
In the last several years, Global market of Pharmaceutical Equipment developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 7.8%. In 2016, Global revenue of Pharmaceutical Lab Equipment was nearly 30 billion USD; the actual production was about 200 K Unit.
The Global average price of Pharmaceutical Equipment is in the decreasing trend. With the situation of Global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years. The classification of Pharmaceutical Equipment includes API Equipment, Preparation Machinery, Medicinal Crushing Machine, Herbal Medicine Processing Machinery, Pharmaceutical Water Equipment, Pharmaceutical Packaging Machinery, Drug Testing Equipment and Other, and the proportion of Preparation Machinery in 2016 was about 28%.
Pharmaceutical Lab Equipment is widely used in Pharmaceutical Company and Other. The most proportion of Pharmaceutical Equipment was Pharmaceutical Company. Europe region was the largest Consumption of Pharmaceutical Equipment, with a consumption market share nearly 27% in 2016. North America was the second largest supplier of Pharmaceutical Equipment, enjoying consumptions market share nearly 26% in 2016. China has related higher growth rate.
GE, Siemens, Bosch, Sartorius, Shimadzu, Shinwa, ACG, Tofflon, Bausch+Stroebel, GEA, Truking, Chinasun, Bohle, Sejong Pharmatech, SK Group are the leaders of the industry.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Pharmaceutical Equipment in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Pharmaceutical Equipment market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
GE Healthcare
Siemens
Bosch
Sartorius
Shimadzu
Shinwa
ACG
Tofflon
Bausch+Stroebel
GEA
Truking
Chinasun
Bohle
Sejong Pharmatech
SK Group
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
API Equipment
Preparation Machinery
Medicinal Crushing Machine
Herbal Medicine Processing Machinery
Pharmaceutical Water Equipment
Pharmaceutical Packaging Machinery
Drug Testing Equipment
Other
On the basis on the end users-applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications-end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Pharmaceutical Equipment for each application, including
Pharmaceutical Company
Other
Table of Content for Global Pharmaceutical Equipment Market Research Report
Chapter One: Report Overview
Chapter Two: Market Assessment by Type
Chapter Three: Asia Pacific Pharmaceutical Equipment Market Assessment by Type
Chapter Four: North America Pharmaceutical Equipment Market Assessment by Type
Chapter Five: Europe Pharmaceutical Equipment Market Assessment by Type
Chapter Six: South America Pharmaceutical Equipment Market Assessment by Type
Chapter Seven: Middle East and Africa Pharmaceutical Equipment Market Assessment by Type
Chapter Eight: World Pharmaceutical Equipment Market Assessment by Type
Chapter Nine: Company Profiles/Analysis
Chapter Ten: World Pharmaceutical Equipment Market Assessment by Players
Chapter Eleven: Regional Market Performance by Segment of Players
Chapter Twelve: Regional Market Performance by Segment of Countries
Chapter Thirteen: Technology and Opportunity
Chapter Fourteen: World Pharmaceutical Equipment Sales & Revenue Forecast 2021-2026
Chapter Fifteen: Asia Pharmaceutical Equipment Market Forecast 2021-2026
Chapter Sixteen: North America Pharmaceutical Equipment Market Forecast 2021-2026
Chapter Seventeen: Europe Pharmaceutical Equipment Market Forecast 2021-2026
Chapter Eighteen: South America Pharmaceutical Equipment Market Forecast 2021-2026
Chapter Nineteen: Middle East and Africa Pharmaceutical Equipment Market Forecast 2021-2026
Chapter Twenty: Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Profit Forecast
Chapter Twenty-one: Conclusion
