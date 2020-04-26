Petroleum coke Market Share, Competitive Landscape and Key Players Strategies 2019 – 2025
Global Petroleum coke Market to reach USD 36227.2 million by 2025.
Global Petroleum coke Market valued approximately USD 16680 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Key factors which gives growth to the Petroleum coke market are directly linked to the petroleum refining, cement and power industry. Growing power and cement industry in emerging economies such as India, China and Vietnam are anticipated to drive the petroleum coke market over the forecast period. Approval to use petroleum coke in industrial applications by agencies such as EPA and CRS is anticipated to drive the petroleum coke market over the foreseeable future on account of its non toxic nature.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
Fuel grade coke
Calcined coke
By Application:
Aluminium & other metals
Cement
Storage
Steel
Power
Others
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015
Base year – 2016
Forecast period – 2017 to 2025
Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market chevron corporation, Saudi Arabian oil company, exxonmobil, british petroleum, marathon petroleum corporation, Valero energy corporation, reliance industry, royal dutch shell, trammo Inc. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.
Target Audience of the Global Petroleum coke Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
