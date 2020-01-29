PET Resin Market Trends and Industry Forecast 2020 – 2025 | Ozone Market Reports

PET Resin Market
The global PET Resin market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025.
The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of PET Resin by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Saturated Polyester
Unsaturated Polyester
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
DuPont
Eastman
SK Chemicals
Indorama Ventures
DAK
M&G Chemicals
Far Eastern New Century Corporation
JBF
OCTAL
TEIJIN
Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea
Lotte Chemical
SABIC
Nan Ya Plastics
Petroquimica Suape
KoKsan
EIPET
Selenis
NEO GROUP
Zhejiang Hengyi
Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre
Sanfangxiang Group
Since CR Chemicals
Rongsheng petrochemical
Wankai New Materials
Far Eastern Industry
Zhenbang Fibre
Thai PET Resin Co., Ltd.
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Packaging
Electronic & Applicance
Medical Device
Construction
Automotive
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
