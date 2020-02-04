PET Containers Market Expected to Secure Notable Revenue Share During 2018 to 2028

PET Containers Market dimension will reach xx million US$ by 2029, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period, by xx million US$ at 2018. Within this analysis, 2018 has been considered to gauge the market size.

This business study introduces the PET Containers Market size, historic breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast 2018 to 2028.

PET Containers Market report coverage:

The PET Containers Market report covers extensive analysis of structure the market range, potential, fluctuations, and fiscal influences. The report also enfolds the exact evaluation of share market size, merchandise & sales volume, revenue, and increase speed. Additionally, it has trustworthy and authentic estimations.

The Market has been reporting growth rates that are substantial with CAGR for the past couple of decades. According to the report, the marketplace is predicted to grow during the forecast period and it can influence the economic structure with a revenue share. The industry holds the capacity to influence parent market and its peers as the growth rate of the market is being hastened by increasing disposable incomes, increasing product demand, changing material affluence, innovative products, and consumption technology.

High-demand for sustainable packaging solutions is expected to be the key driver for the growth of the Western Europe PET containers market over the forecast period, 2018 – 2028. In addition, PET containers are also expected to enjoy high preference during the next ten years. This is due to the fact that PET containers are affordable and can be recycled. Customers in the developed countries have become more health conscious and are switching from sugary soft drinks to the healthier and more natural drinks. The volume sales of PET containers for water has grown at more than 10% for the past few years in the U.S., Germany, Italy, etc.

PET Bottles continues to dominate the PET containers market with 58% share in 2018. APEJ will continue being the largest market for PET bottles.

PET containers demand slightly restricted by stringent regulations

According to the National Association for PET Container Resources, U.S. recycling rate for PET bottles and jars was 31.4% in 2014, which is expected to increase significantly in recent few years. According to PET Container Recycling Europe, recycling rate of PET bottles and containers in Europe was nearly 56.3% in 2016 with an increase of 7.3% as compared to 2014. In 2016, all 28+ EU countries exceeded the European Union minimum targets of 22.5% recycling.

Stringent rules & regulations is expected restrict the usage of PET containers in several parts across the globe. Widespread global concerns over the use of plastics bottles & jars has slightly impacted the demand for PET containers in most of the regions in the world. However, the demand may decrease further if there is a ban on the PET containers in any major countries such as the U.S., Germany, France, etc. Although, it is nearly impossible to eliminate the use of PET containers as other eco-friendly packaging solutions are still not economical to use.

