Persulfates Market Analysis, Business Revenue Forecast, Size, Leading Competitors and Growth Trends

Persulfates Market reports helps you prepare to better ride the business cycles while anticipating the future. Persulfates Industry Outlook report helps you anticipate upcoming trends.. The Persulfates market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

The market size for persulfates was valued at USD 514.8 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 728.4 Million by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.7%. The base year that has been considered for this study on the persulfates market is 2018, while the forecast period is between 2018 and 2024.

List of key players profiled in the Persulfates market research report:

Peroxychem, United Initiators, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Incorporation, Ak-Kim Kimya, Adeka Corporation, E.I.Du Pont De Nemours & Company, Vr Persulfates Private Limited, Hebei Yatai Electrochemistry Company Limited, Hebei Jiheng Group Company Limited, Fujian Zhanhua Chemical Company Limited

By Type

Ammonium Persulfate, Sodium Persulfate, Potassium Persulfate

By End-use Industry

Polymers, Electronics, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pulp, Paper & Textiles, Water Treatment, Oil & Gas, Soil Remediation, Others* (includes adhesives, chemical synthesis, pharmaceuticals, photography, and inks & pigments),

The global Persulfates market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Persulfates market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Persulfates. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders from Persulfates Market Report:

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Persulfates market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

The Persulfates market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Persulfates industry.

