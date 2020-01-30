Personalized Gifts and Cards Market Growth 2020 Top Companies- Hallmark Cards, CafePress, Card Factory, Things Remembered and more…

Personalized Gifts and Cards Market
This report focuses on Personalized Gifts and Cards volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Personalized Gifts and Cards market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. The global Personalized Gifts and Cards market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of % during 2019-2025.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Hallmark Cards
CafePress
Card Factory
Things Remembered
Personalization Mall
Disney
Cimpress
Shutterfly
Funky Pigeon
American Stationery
Hallmark Licensing
Memorable Gifts
Etsy
Redbubble
Signature Gifts
The Original Gift Company
Zazzle
Personalised Memento Company
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Decoration
Wearables & Accessories
Kitchen & Tableware
Food & Beverage
Sports & Toys
Greeting Cards
Segment by Application
Offline Distribution Channel
Online Distribution Channel
