Personal Luxury Goods Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Christian Dior, Estee Lauder Companies, Loreal, Luxottica, LVMH

The Personal Luxury Goods market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. The insightful research report on the Personal Luxury Goods market includes Porter's five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. According to the research, the Personal Luxury Goods market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors.

Global Personal Luxury Goods Market was valued at USD 78.90 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 114.03 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.80% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Personal Luxury Goods Market include:

Christian Dior

Estee Lauder Companies

Loreal

Luxottica

LVMH

Ralph Lauren

Breitling

Burberry