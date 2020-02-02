Personal Identity Management Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- VMware, IBM Corporation, CA Technologies, Hitachi Id Systems, Sailpoint Technologies

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Personal Identity Management Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Personal Identity Management market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Personal Identity Management market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Personal Identity Management players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Personal Identity Management industry situations. According to the research, the Personal Identity Management market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Personal Identity Management market.

Global Personal Identity Management Market was valued at USD 7.54 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 20.66 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.85% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Personal Identity Management Market include:

VMware

IBM Corporation

CA Technologies

Hitachi Id Systems

Sailpoint Technologies

Microsoft Corporation

Dell Software

Oracle Corporation

Netiq