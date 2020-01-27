Personal Finance App Market is expected to expand at an impressive rate by 2025 with leading player’s Mint, Personal Capital, GoodBudget, Spendee, Venmo, Wally, You Need a Budget, Acorns, OfficeTime

Personal finance apps, or applications, can help you manage money, stick to a budget, and help with investment decisions. Budgeting apps include the Mint app used to create a budget and track spending while You Need a Budget (YNAB) helps budget each dollar.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report includes, Mint, Personal Capital, GoodBudget, Spendee, Venmo, Wally, You Need a Budget, Acorns, OfficeTime, Doxo, WalletHub, UK Salary Calculator, Toshl Finance, Money Smart, Savings Goals, PageOnce, Money Lover, Expensify, Easy Money, Bill Assistant, Account Tracker, Level Money, Expense Manager, One Touch Expenser, Loan Calculator Pro, Digit
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Android
- iOS
- Web-based
Market segment by Application, split into
- Mobile Phones
- Tablets
- Computers
- Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
Study Objectives:
- To analyze global Personal Finance App, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
