Personal Cooling Device Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Havells India, O2cool, Beijing Huimao Cooling Equipment, Lakeland Limited., Tellurex Corporation

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Personal Cooling Device Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Personal Cooling Device market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Personal Cooling Device market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Personal Cooling Device players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Personal Cooling Device industry situations. According to the research, the Personal Cooling Device market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Personal Cooling Device market.

Global Personal Cooling Device Market was valued at USD 5.1 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 7.6 Million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Personal Cooling Device Market include:

Havells India

O2cool

Beijing Huimao Cooling Equipment

Lakeland Limited.

Tellurex Corporation

Evapolar

Honeywell International

Genexus

Ambient Therapeutics

Shenzhen KRG Electronics

Holmes