Personal Cloud Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Dropbox, Google, Apple, Microsoft Corporation, SpiderOak

The Personal Cloud market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. The insightful research report on the Personal Cloud market includes Porter's five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. According to the research, the Personal Cloud market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors.

Global Personal Cloud Market was valued at USD 17.65 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 528.86 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 45.9% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Personal Cloud Market include:

Dropbox

Google

Apple

Microsoft Corporation

SpiderOak

AWS

Copy

Egnyte

Box

Seagate Technology