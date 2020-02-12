Personal Care Ingredients Market Popular Trends And Technological Advancements To Watch Out For Near Future; Global Industry Analysis 2024
The Global Personal Care Ingredients Market is estimated to reach USD 12.7 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 5.8 %. Personal Care Ingredients are raw materials used in the manufacturing of personal care products. They enhance the collagen production, fight inflammation, oppose glycation, free radical damage, and impart similar other properties to the application areas. Active Ingredients and Inactive Ingredients are two major types of Personal Care Ingredients. Inactive ingredients provide physical and process able properties while active ingredients impart active properties to a product that results in long term benefits upon application. The Personal Care Ingredient market is governed by an emphasis on product differentiation and value addition through increased R&D expenditure.
Personal Care Ingredients Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
- Growing Demand for Multifunctional Ingredients and Excipients
Multifunctional ingredients help to optimize multifunctional personal care formulations while fulfilling the need of both consumers and manufacturers. The multifunctional products consist of both active as well as specialty chemicals. The active multifunctional ingredients can provide more than one particular function at a time. For instance, the blemish balm (BB) creams offer multifunctional benefits and aligning skincare with makeup coverage. However, increasing consumer expectations with respect to product advancement have surged the demand for multifunctional personal care products. For example, two in one shampoo, body wash with moisturizer and similar other products are expected to drive the demand for multifunctional ingredients.
Hence, the growing demand for multifunctional ingredients and excipients is expected to drive the personal care ingredients market during the forecast period.
- Growing Awareness of Men’s Grooming Products
Men nowadays are more focused on wellness, health, and style and tend to invest more in personal grooming. Companies have involved in developing a wide range of products that address a variety of men’s functional concerns. Moreover, the growth of online retail for personal care products has boosted the growth of men’s grooming where most of the young population prefer buying personal products online.
Thus, the emergence of conscious male consumers is expected to boost the market growth in male-focused grooming products during the forecast period.
Market Restraints:
- Threat of Pseudo Products
The beauty products industry is massive and involves products from teeth whitening toothpaste to expensive shampoos. However, there is a presence of established players along with the local players within this market. Products manufactured from original raw materials are expensive and are not affordable to people with lower incomes. Thus, some players forge the product which may be less costly but can hamper human health.
Personal Care Ingredients Market: Key Segments
- On the basis of Raw Material: Emulsifiers, Surfactants, Emollients, Rheology Control Agent, Conditioning Polymer, UV Absorber, and Others
- Based on Product Type: Natural, Organic andSynthetic
- Key Segments by Application: Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Makeup, and Others
- Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America,with individual country-level analysis.
Global Personal Care Ingredients Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Personal Care Ingredients Market, by Raw Materials
- Emulsifiers
- Emollients
- Surfactants
- Conditioning Polymer
- Rheology Control Agent
- UV Absorbers
- Others
Personal Care Ingredients Market, by Product Type
- Synthetic
- Natural
- Organic
Personal Care Ingredients Market, by Application
- Skin Care
- Oral Care
- Hair Care
- Makeup
- Others
Personal Care Ingredients Market, by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
